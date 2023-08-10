US probing Virginia fatal crash involving Tesla suspected of running on automated driving system

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. safety regulators have sent a team to investigate a fatal crash in Virginia involving a Tesla suspected of running on a partially automated driving system. The latest crash in July brings to 35 the number of Tesla crashes under investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration since 2016. In all the cases, the agency suspects the Teslas were operating on a partially automated driving system such as Autopilot. At least 17 people have died. The safety agency said in documents Thursday that the Tesla ran beneath a heavy truck, but gave no details. A spokesman for the Fauquier County Sheriff’s office said that on July 19, a Tesla ran underneath the side of a tractor trailer, killing the Tesla driver. Messages were left seeking comment from Tesla.

