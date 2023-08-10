UAE’s al-Jaber urges more financing to help Caribbean and other regions fight climate change

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The head of this year’s U.N. global climate summit is urging more availability of funds to help the Caribbean and other regions fight climate change. Sultan al-Jaber is the United Arab Emirates’ minister of industry. He said Thursday during a regional meeting in Barbados that high costs have prevented island nations from quickly adopting renewable energy as they face what he said was harsh climate impacts. Al-Jaber spoke to leaders from a 15-member trade bloc known as Caricom during an event broadcast online. He said the climate finance gap is a priority ahead of the COP28 summit in Dubai in December.

