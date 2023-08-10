Targeting DeSantis, Trump team warns state parties that super PACs can’t act as an arm of a campaign

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s campaign is seeking to blunt the efforts of a super PAC supporting rival Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign by sending a letter to all state Republican parties arguing they cannot work with a super PAC as if it’s representing a candidate. A super PAC can raise and spend unlimited amounts of money. Trump 2024 campaign attorney David Warrington contends in a letter sent Thursday a super PAC should not be allowed to undertake traditional campaign activities directly benefiting a candidate or “act as de facto campaign arms.” The letter is the latest example of Trump’s efforts to use his influence across state Republican parties to solidify his position as the early front-runner in the crowded GOP primary.

