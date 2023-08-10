Threat of scaffolding collapse shuts down part of downtown Orlando, Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Barricades closed off a stretch of a major street through downtown Orlando, Florida, as construction scaffolding on a high-rise building threatened to buckle and collapse in the summer heat. A block-long stretch of Orange Avenue on Thursday was shut down in the heart of the downtown area that serves as a business and entertainment hub for central Florida. Balfour Beatty, which is overseeing a construction project at the building where the scaffolding is located, said in a statement that engineers were developing a plan to take it down. The company says the area around the building would be closed off to traffic and pedestrians until the scaffolding is removed.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.