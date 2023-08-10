Safety standards weren’t met before fire killed 11 at French home for disabled, prosecutor says

PARIS (AP) — A prosecutor says required safety standards weren’t met at a vacation home for adults with disabilities after a fire left 11 dead in eastern France. The victims include 10 adults with slight intellectual disabilities and one person accompanying them. Nathalie Kielwasser, the deputy prosecutor of Colmar, said Thursday that the first phase of the investigation shows a mandatory safety inspection for the private facility had not been done. The building in the Alsacian town of Wintzenheim was equipped to receive 28 people, with smoke detectors. Wednesday’s fire was the deadliest in France since an August 2016 blaze killed 14 people in a basement nightclub in the western city of Rouen.

