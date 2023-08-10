Police fatally shoot armed man in northeast Arkansas, but his family says he was running away

OSCEOLA, Ark. (AP) — A northeast Arkansas man was fatally shot by police who say he pointed a gun at them. But his family members say the shooting happened as he was running away from officers. Arkansas State Police said in a news release that Keivion Jones was shot Wednesday morning by officers from the Osceola Police Department. They were investigating a report of someone who had pointed a rifle at a convenience store employee. Jones’ uncle, Andrew Alexander, told WHBQ-TV that Jones was hit more than a dozen times in the back as he ran away. Alexander said Jones was holding a rifle but did not pose a threat.

