Once a target of pro-Trump anger, the U.S. archivist is prepping her agency for a digital flood

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The new National Archives leader’s nomination was swept up into the partisan furor over the criminal documents-hoarding case against ex-President Donald Trump. Now, she’s preparing the Archives for a coming flood of digital records. Colleen Shogan sees the spotlight on the Archives as a sign that Americans are passionate about preserving history. A presidential order means that starting at the end of June 2024, U.S. government agencies will have to turn over records in a digital format. As for presidential documents, Shogan says the Archives doesn’t own them until a president’s term ends. Shogan was in Kansas and Missouri this week visiting the Dwight Eisenhower and Harry Truman presidential libraries.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.