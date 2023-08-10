Norwegians prepare for more flooding and destruction after days of heavy rain

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — People in Norway are preparing for more flooding and destruction in the mountainous southeast as swollen rivers carry large amounts of water southward following days of heavy rain, with vast areas either inundated or hit by landslides. Along waterways, people are being evacuated, houses emptied and cars moved to higher ground. There had been fears that a train bridge over the Lågen river would collapse because of the large volume of water, but railway officials say it is now stable. On Wednesday, a nearby dam partially burst after Norway’s largest river spilled over and broke through the structure. Downstream communities had already been evacuated and no casualties were reported.

