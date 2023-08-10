New ferry linking El Salvador and Costa Rica aims to cut shipping times, avoid border problems

LA UNION, El Salvador (AP) — A new ferry line for commerce moving through Central America began operating Thursday, directly connecting El Salvador and Costa Rica to the exclusion of Nicaragua and Honduras. The Blue Wave Harmony sailed out of La Union, El Salvador headed for Caldera, Costa Rica, a trip that its backers say will save shipping time, avoid border closures and eliminate delays at two extra border crossings between the two countries. Officials launching the new service in El Salvador were diplomatic, avoiding direct references to the increasingly authoritarian government of Nicaragua President Daniel Ortega.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.