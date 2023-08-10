Mississippi Supreme Court won’t remove Favre from lawsuit over misspent welfare money

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Supreme Court says it will not remove NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre as a defendant in a civil lawsuit that seeks to recover millions of dollars of misspent welfare money. Three justices issued a brief ruling Wednesday. They affirmed a trial court judge’s decision that Favre must remain as a defendant in the civil lawsuit filed by the state Department of Human Services. Prosecutors say millions of welfare dollars for low-income Mississippi residents were squandered on projects supported by wealthy or well-connected people from 2016 to 2019. The department sued more than three dozen people or businesses in 2022 to try to recover some of the money.

