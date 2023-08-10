Mexico’s army-run airline to take off in September, but the flight attendants won’t be soldiers

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico has announced its army-run airline will start up in September, but flight attendants won’t be soldiers. The administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has also put trains, tourism and infrastructure projects under the army’s command. That includes one tourist ferry line serving the Isla Marias islands that is manned by navy personnel. But on the new Mexicana airline, you won’t have to worry about being told “Fsten your seatbelt, and that’s an order!” The Defense Department said Thursday the new airline will lease 10 Boeing 737-800 jets from the manufacturer, which will provide the pilots and cabin crew.

