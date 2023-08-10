Malaysia makes owning an LGBTQ+ Swatch punishable by up to 3 years in jail

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s government says it has banned all Swatch watches that contain lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or queer elements. It said Thursday that anyone found with a Swatch watch, or even Swatch wrappers and boxes containing LGBTQ+ elements, could be jailed for up to three years and fined heavily. The Home Ministry said the ban has been published in the gazette, making it official. It cited concerns that LGBTQ+ Swatch products were detrimental to the nation’s morality. In May, authorities raided Swatch stores and confiscated more than 160 watches from its Pride Collection. Swatch said the watches carried a message of peace and love. The Swiss watchmaking company has sued the government for damages and for the return of the watches.

