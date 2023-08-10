Lebanese army takes Hezbollah truck containing munitions after 2 die in clashes

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s army moved a truck that had carried Hezbollah munitions from the road where it crashed to a military post after clashes at the scene killed two people. The truck overturned Wednesday on the highway that links Beirut to the eastern Bekaa Valley. The Iran-backed militant group is believed to use the route for transporting weapons. Lebanese troops removed boxes in the truck first and on Thursday moved the truck. Hezbollah said it owned the truck but didn’t mention the boxes. The army said the truck carried munitions without specifying what they were. It said an investigation is ongoing over the clashes in which a resident and a man with the truck died.

