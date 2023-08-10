Kuwait and Lebanon move to ban ‘Barbie’ over gender and sexuality themes ahead of Mideast release

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — “Barbie” is set to open across the Middle East on Thursday, but moves by Kuwait and Lebanon to ban the film over its themes on gender and sexuality have raised questions about how widely it will be released. Kuwait said it banned the movie because it promotes “ideas and beliefs that are alien to the Kuwaiti society and public order,” without elaborating. Lebanon’s culture minister said the film was found to “contradict values of faith and morality” and “promote homosexuality and sexual transformation.” The film does not include any overt sexuality, but the all-star cast includes Kate McKinnon, who is gay, and Hari Nef, who is transgender.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.