Judge hears from experts to decide whether to block Georgia’s ban on gender-affirming care

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge in Atlanta heard conflicting testimony about the safety and benefit of hormone therapy to treat adolescents struggling with their gender identity. Judge Sarah Geraghty held a hearing Thursday to gather evidence before deciding whether to block a Georgia law that bans most gender-affirming surgeries and hormone replacement therapies for transgender people under 18. The law, which was passed this year by the Republican majority in the General Assembly, took effect in July. The parents of four transgender girls have filed a lawsuit challenging its constitutionality. Plaintiffs’ experts said Thursday in court that hormone therapy was a great benefit to adolescents with gender dysphoria. Defense experts said better studies were needed.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.