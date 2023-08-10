Fund sued over grant program for Black women enlists prominent civil rights attorneys to fight back

Attorneys for an Atlanta-based venture capital firm being sued over a grant program investing in Black women have vowed to fight back against the lawsuit calling it misguided and frivolous. At a New York news conference the attorneys also announced prominent civil rights lawyers, including Ben Crump, would join the defense team. The lawsuit was brought by a nonprofit founded by anti-affirmative action activist Edward Blum. The complaint could be a test case, as the battle over considerations on race shifts to the workplace. Blum’s group, American Alliance For Equal Rights, is arguing that the grants the firm awards to Black women entrepreneurs violate U.S. law that prohibits racial discrimination in contracts.

