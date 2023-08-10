Fighting has left half of Lebanon’s largest Palestinian refugee camp `a hot area,’ UN says

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A senior U.N. official says days of fighting in the largest Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon displaced several hundred families, destroyed up to 400 houses and left half the camp still off-limits and considered “a hot area.” Dorothee Klaus, Director of the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees in Lebanon, said Thursday she was able to visit part of the Ein el-Hilweh camp for the first time earlier this week and met with traumatized children and women, some whose hair turned white during the hostilities. The fighting between members of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah group and militants of Islamic groups left 13 people dead and dozens wounded.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.