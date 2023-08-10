Federal judge will hear arguments on potential takeover of New York City’s troubled jail system

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge has agreed to begin a process that could wrest control of New York City’s troubled jail system away from Mayor Eric Adams. That could see a court-appointed outside authority take charge of Rikers Island by early next year. The jail complex has been plagued by reports of violence and dysfunction. At the hearing Thursday, a U.S. district judge ordered federal prosecutors and attorneys representing detainees to begin preparing arguments in support of a court-ordered receivership. The Democratic mayor has fiercely resisted the notion of an outside intervention and touted his administration’s efforts to reduce slashing and staff absenteeism.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.