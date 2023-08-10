Detroit police changing facial-recognition policy after pregnant woman says she was wrongly charged

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit police chief says he’s setting new policies on the use of facial-recognition technology. The move comes after a 32-year-old Black woman who was eight months pregnant filed a lawsuit. Porcha Woodruff says she was wrongly charged with robbery and carjacking in a case that was ultimately dismissed by prosecutors. Chief James White says the technology produced leads in the case but was followed by “very poor” police work. He says there must be an independent basis for police to believe a suspect had the ability to commit a crime. The chief says facial-technology photos won’t be used in a photo lineup, either. Woodruff was arrested at home in February while getting kids ready for school.

