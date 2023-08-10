CLIMATE GLIMPSE: Here’s what you need to see and know today

Many eyes are on Hawaii as it struggles to deal with wildfires that chewed through a historic town on Maui. At least 36 people have died and authorities have warned that the toll could go higher. A major effort is underway to evacuate thousands of visitors who found themselves stranded after winds whipped the flames up with shocking speed earlier this week. In other developments related to extreme weather and climate, backers of a proposed rail spur in Utah say it would buoy the economy there by tapping oil reserves in the Uinta Basin. Opponents are suing to stop it, saying it’s a mistake to pursue more fossil fuels as climate change worsens. And last month’s storm in Vermont exposed the vulnerability of municipal water and sewer systems to flooding events.

