China expands the number of countries for travel by its big-spending tourists

BEIJING (AP) — China has increased the number of countries that its big-spending tourists can visit by more than 70 following the lifting of its last COVID-19 travel restrictions. The decision comes as international flights gradually return to their pre-pandemic levels. China implemented draconian controls within the country and almost entirely closed its borders after the virus was first detected in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019. Those restrictions began to be lifted late last year, but the government has been hesitant to resume issuing passports and allowing in foreign tourists, as well as giving its citizens the ability to travel abroad. The expanded options for travel began on Thursday. Chinese tourists are known for spending lavishly on souvenirs and designer items.

