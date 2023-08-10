Boat carrying Rohingya migrants capsizes in the Bay of Bengal, killing at least 17

BANGKOK (AP) — A rescue official says a boat carrying minority Rohingya migrants from Myanmar has capsized in the Bay of Bengal, leaving at least 17 people dead and about 30 missing. He says about 55 people were on the boat when it left the western state of Rakhine last weekend and eight survived. The boat was headed for Malaysia and the cause of the capsizing was unknown. Rohingya, a Muslim minority, have long been persecuted in Buddhist-majority Myanmar. Groups of Rohingya have embarked on hazardous voyages to the Muslim-majority countries of Malaysia and Indonesia to seek better living conditions.

