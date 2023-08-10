A global law firm separates from its Chinese partner, citing cybersecurity and data rules

BEIJING (AP) — One of the world’s biggest law firms says it is separating from the Chinese firm that was part of its global network for eight years, citing changes in cybersecurity and other rules that have rattled foreign companies. The decision by Dentons follows warnings by business groups that global companies are postponing or shifting investment away from China due to concern about an expanded anti-espionage law, tighter controls on business and raids on foreign consulting firms. Dentons said Beijing Dacheng Law Offices will be a “separate, standalone firm” that is Dentons’ “preferred law firm” for clients with needs in China.

