17-year-old suspect in the New York stabbing of a dancer is indicted on a hate-crime murder charge

NEW YORK (AP) — A 17-year-old has been indicted on a hate-crime murder charge in a fatal stabbing that followed taunts and confrontation over a group of men dancing shirtless. Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said Thursday that O’Shae Sibley’s death was motivated by anti-Black and anti-LGBTQ bias. The suspect is due in court Friday to answer the charge. It mirrors the charge on which he was arrested last week. Authorities say the chain of events that ended in Sibley’s July 29 death began when he and his friends danced while pumping gas at a Brooklyn gas station and another group of people began taunting them. The teen’s grandmother told the Daily News he was defending himself.

