World Bank says no new funding to Uganda over anti-gay law

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — The World Bank says it will not consider new loans to Uganda after the East African country earlier this year enacted an anti-gay bill that rights groups and others have condemned. The bank said in a statement on Tuesday that its goal is to protect sexual and gender minorities from discrimination and exclusion in the projects it finances. The anti-gay legislation, which prescribes the death penalty for some homosexual acts, was signed into law in May. It has widespread support at home, and Ugandan officials have been defiant amid concern that partners such as the World Bank and others might withdraw resources over the legislation. Some officials have suggested that the funding threats are inappropriate.

