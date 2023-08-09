The FAA, lacking enough air traffic controllers, will extend limits on New York City-area flights

The Federal Aviation Administration is letting airlines continue to reduce their flights in the New York City area beyond summer and into this fall. It’s a sign of how much the FAA is suffering from a shortage of air traffic controllers. Normally airlines face penalties if they don’t use all the takeoff and landing rights they hold at airports like LaGuardia and JFK in New York. But the FAA waived those penalties for this summer to encourage airlines to limit their New York flights. The FAA said Wednesday it will extend that policy of waiving penalties through Oct. 28.

