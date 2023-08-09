Lebanon’s army says it has detained dozens of smugglers planning to send migrants to Europe

BEIRUT (AP) — The Lebanese army says it has detained dozens of Lebanese and Syrian smugglers in the country’s north as they were preparing to send migrants on boats to Europe. The arrests were made on Tuesday in several coastal towns and villages in northern Lebanon. The army says the 31 Syrians and 15 Lebanese smugglers prepared to get “people through illegal ways by sea.” It says the smugglers had prepared several boats to take the migrants across the Mediterranean. The army gave no further details but added that the detainees are being questioned.

