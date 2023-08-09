Heavy rain from unusual summer storm triggers landslides in Norway and floods Swedish harbor

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Authorities in Norway are considering blowing up a dam at risk of bursting after days of heavy rain to prevent downstream communities from getting deluged. The Glåma, Norway’s longest and most voluminous river, is dammed at the the Braskereidfoss hydroelectric power plant, which was under water and out of operation on Wednesday. Police said a controlled explosion before the dam fails would allow officials to control the flow of water. Hundreds of people in southern Norway also were evacuated due to landslides. Storm Hans has battered parts of Scandinavia and the Baltics for several days, causing rivers to overflow, damaging roads and injuring people with falling branches.

