Khanun blows strong winds and heavy rains into South Korea, where thousands evacuated the coast

BUSAN, South Korea (AP) — A strong tropical storm has begun blowing its strong winds and heavy rains into South Korea before making landfall soon. Khanun is forecast to pound the peninsula for hours, and thousands of people have evacuated to safer areas inland. The eye of the storm is forecast to brush the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area where half of South Korea’s 51 million people live. The storm’s strength is forecast to diminish by the time it moves to North Korea early Friday, but forecasters said the greater Seoul area would still feel its force until Friday afternoon.

By KIM TONG-HYUNG, YONG JUN CHANG and AHN YOUNG-JOON Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.