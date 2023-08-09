Journalists seek regulations to govern fast-moving artificial intelligence technology

NEW YORK (AP) — News organizations are seeking regulations to govern the fast-moving artificial intelligence technology that threatens upheavals for their businesses. Several sent an open letter on Wednesday calling for standards to protect intellectual property rights and the guard against misinformation. As AI systems perfect their ability to create content, they need to make use of past work; The Associated Press last month signed a deal with ChatGPT’s maker to license use of the news agency’s past work. Photographers are concerned about the possibility of AI spreading false images. The news organizations say the open letter is to insure their concerns are taken into account with any new regulations.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.