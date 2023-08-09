Italy investigates train tunnel intrusion and bomb threat as the possible work of anarchists

ROME (AP) — Italian news outlets say investigators are considering anarchists as among the possible culprits behind a tunnel intrusion and a bomb threat that stopped high-speed trains between Florence and Bologna was the work of anarchists. Train traffic was suspended for more than four hours Tuesday evening on the heavily traveled line between the two cities after a conductor noticed people walking inside the tunnel. Italy’s RAI state radio says someone anonymously reported a bomb in the tunnel at about the same time. Thousands of travelers were stuck waiting in stations during Italy’s peak summer vacation period. A state railway spokesperson told RAI radio that train service resumed after a search turned up no bomb.

