Israeli settler accused of involvement in killing of Palestinian moved to house arrest

JERUSALEM (AP) — A Jerusalem court says that an Israeli settler suspected of involvement in the killing a 19-year-old Palestinian man in the West Bank last week has been released from detention and transferred to house arrest. The Israeli judge said Wednesday there was insufficient evidence to extend the detention of the radical Jewish settler, Elisha Yared. The court also ordered a second Israeli settler accused of shooting and killing the 19-year-old Qusai Matan to remain in custody while being hospitalized for wounds sustained during the attack last Friday on the Palestinian herding village of Burqa. The killing of Matan near the West Bank city of Ramallah has enraged Palestinians and drawn condemnation from human rights groups and foreign diplomats.

