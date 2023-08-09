In Argentina, the killing of an 11-year-old suspends political campaigns ahead of Sunday’s vote

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The death of an 11-year-old girl in a drive-by robbery caught on grainy security footage in Buenos Aires has shocked Argentina and led all major candidates to cancel their closing campaign rallies ahead of national primary elections Sunday. Morena Domínguez was attacked by two robbers who were riding a motorcycle when she was about to get to school early Wednesday morning in the Buenos Aires district of Lanús. The attackers snatched her mobile phone, and she fell to the pavement where she was left unconscious. She later died in a hospital. The death led to protests in Lanus, and brought political campaigns largely to a standstill.

