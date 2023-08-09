Hip-hop turns 50, reinventing itself and swaths of the world along the way

NEW YORK (AP) — In the five decades since hip-hop emerged out of New York City, it has spread around the country and the world. And at each step there’s been change and adaptation, as new, different voices came in and made it their own. Its foundations are steeped in the Black communities where it first made itself known but it’s spread out until there’s no corner of the world that hasn’t been touched by it. Hip-hop has impacted everything: Art, culture, fashion, community, social justice, politics, sports, business. This year is being marked as a 50th anniversary celebration.

