Hawaii wildfires burn homes and force evacuations, while strong winds complicate the fight
By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER
Associated Press
HONOLULU (AP) — Wildfires in Hawaii fanned by strong winds have burned multiple structures, forced evacuations, closed schools and caused power outages in several communities. Firefighters have struggled to reach some areas cut off by downed trees and power lines. Officials say the U.S. Coast Guard responded to areas where people went into the ocean to escape the fire, rescuing 12 people. Hawaii’s acting governor has issued an emergency proclamation and federal officials approved a disaster declaration to help with the Kohola Ranch fire on the Big Island. The National Weather Service says Hurricane Dora passing to the south is partly to blame for strong gusts that toppled power lines and grounded firefighting helicopters.