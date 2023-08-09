Federal trial to decide whether ex-chief of staff lied to protect his boss, Illinois House speaker

CHICAGO (AP) — A federal prosecutor has told jurors that evidence would show a former chief of staff to longtime Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan lied to a grand jury to protect his boss. That assertion came during opening statements at the perjury and obstruction of justice trial in Chicago of Tim Mapes. He served for almost two decades as Madigan’s chief of staff. The prosecutor has told jurors Mapes lied repeatedly when he testified in 2021 to a grand jury. But the defense lawyer says her client never intentionally misled the grand jury and that he simply couldn’t remember details to answer their questions.

