EU leader promises aid and support to flood-ravaged Slovenia during visit

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has visited Slovenia and promised EU help to the small member state which was ravaged by recent floods that killed at least six people and caused extensive damage. Slovenian officials have described last week’s floods as the worst natural disaster in the country’s 32-year history. They say two-thirds of the Alpine state’s territory was affected and the damage could reach billions of euros (dollars). Torrential rains caused rivers to overflow, flooding houses and fields, damaging bridges and roads, cutting off entire villages and leaving thousands without electricity and running water.

