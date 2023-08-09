Connecticut man charged with assaulting law enforcement in US Capitol attack

WESTPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man was arrested Wednesday and charged with several federal crimes, including assaulting a law enforcement officer, for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Twenty-one-year-old Benjamin Cohen also faces a felony count of civil disorder and several misdemeanor offenses. Prosecutors say he was caught on video striking officers and participating in what they refer to as an organized “heave ho” attempt to break through a police line. Prosecutors say he was also photographed in a Capitol office and leaving there through a broken window. A person answering the phone at his Westport home Wednesday declined to comment before hanging up.

