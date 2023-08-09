CLIMATE GLIMPSE: Here’s what you need to see and know today

As representatives from nations that span the Amazon rainforest gather in Brazil to discuss protecting a region critical to countering climate change, Indigenous people are a constant presence reminding them of the stakes. If their demonstrations weren’t enough, the leaders could also look to a new report from reinsurer Swiss Re Group. It reported that severe thunderstorms in the U.S. in the first half of the year led to $34 billion in insured losses. Swiss Re said it was unprecedented financial damage in such a short time. Elsewhere, firefighters in Hawaii were taking on wildfires that had struck on Maui, including the historic area of Lahaina. Rescuers pulled a dozen people from the ocean where they had fled to avoid smoke and flames.

