Angry villagers in England call for the quirky Crooked House pub to be rebuilt following demolition

LONDON (AP) — Villagers in central England are fuming after one of Britain’s quirkiest pubs burned down and was reduced to rubble by a digger before a fire investigation was completed. The local mayor has joined thirsty regulars from the 18th-century Crooked House pub in the village of Himley near the town of Dudley in pressing for a proper investigation into the events surrounding the pub’s destruction. He made the call on Wednesday. The pub suffered extensive damage as a result of a fire on Saturday. The blaze come two weeks after the pub had been sold by pub and hotel operator Marston’s to a local firm. The building was destroyed by a mechanical digger two days later.

