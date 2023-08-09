Angelina Jolie joins producing team for Broadway-bound musical ‘The Outsiders’

NEW YORK (AP) — Add Angelina Jolie to the growing list of celebrities dipping their toes into producing on Broadway. The Oscar-winning “Girl, Interrupted” actor has become a lead producer on the Broadway-bound new musical “The Outsiders,” a show based on S.E. Hinton’s novel and Francis Ford Coppola’s 1983 coming-of-age crime drama. “The Outsiders” had its world premiere at La Jolla Playhouse earlier this year. The Broadway cast and dates have not been revealed yet. Other celebs who have signed up to produce Broadway shows include Mariah Carey, Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, RuPaul, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas,

