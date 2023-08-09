A Utah district will pay $2 million to the family of a bullied Black girl who died by suicide
By SAM METZ
Associated Press
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A school district in Utah will pay $2 million to the family of a Black, autistic 10-year-old girl who killed herself after being harassed by her classmates. The settlement resolves the family’s lawsuit against the district in a suburb of Salt Lake City. They blamed the 2021 death of Isabella Tichenor on an inadequate school response to their reports that Izzy was being bullied over her race and disabilities. The Davis School District doesn’t admit liability or negligence, but its joint statement with the family says it won’t tolerate “any form of racism, bigotry, discrimination, or harassment” in school. The tragic case sparked outrage in the predominantly white state.