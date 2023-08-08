Winfrey, Maddow and Schwarzenegger among those helping NYC’s 92nd Street Y mark 150th anniversary

NEW YORK (AP) — Oprah Winfrey, Rachel Maddow and Arnold Schwarzenegger will be among those appearing this fall at the 92nd Street Y, as the New York City cultural institution marks its 150th anniversary. The 92nd Street Y also will host events, many of them streaming online. They will feature acclaimed fiction writers such as Helen Garner, John Edgar Wideman, Richard Ford, Sandra Cisneros and Viet Thanh Nguyen. Founded in 1874 as the Young Men’s Hebrew Association, the 92nd Street Y has been based on Manhattan’s Upper East Side since 1900. Some of the most notable public figures in the arts, politics and culture have spoken and performed there.

