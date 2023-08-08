The monthslong conflict in Sudan has displaced over 4 million people, a UN official says

CAIRO (AP) — The United Nations says Sudan’s escalating conflict has driven more than 4 million people from their homes, including over 884,000 who have fled to neighboring countries. The spokesperson for the U.N. refugee agency said on Tuesday that the fighting has triggered disease outbreaks and an increase in malnutrition across the country. He said that from mid-May to mid-July the agency recorded over 300 deaths from from measles and malnutrition, mainly among children under 5. His remarks come as clashes between the Sudanese army and its rival paramilitary force intensify in the eastern part of the capital, Khartoum, and the nearby city of Omdurman.

