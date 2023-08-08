The FAA asks the FBI to consider criminal charges against 22 more unruly airline passengers

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal officials say they’re asking the FBI to consider criminal prosecution of nearly two dozen more airline passengers accused of disturbances on flights. The incidents range from sexual assault to smoking in airplane lavatories. The Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday that it has now referred more than 270 cases to the FBI since late 2021. The FAA can seek fines of up to $37,000 against unruly passengers, but it lacks authority to file criminal charges. That’s when the agency refers cases to the FBI.

