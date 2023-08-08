Syria gives green light to UN to keep two crossings from Turkey to rebel-held northwest open for aid

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations says Syria has agreed to keep two crossings open from Turkey to its rebel-held northwest for the delivery of aid for another three months. U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said the U.N. “greatly welcomes” the Syrian government’s decision to keep the Bab al-Salameh and al-Rai border crossings open until Nov. 13. The most convenient crossing to the area, Bab al-Hawa, remains closed, though Haq said the United Nations is in talks with the Syrian government and remains ready to reopen it if “obstacles” can be overcome. He told reporters: “We’re hopeful that we can do so.” The U.N. Security Council failed on July 11 to authorize further deliveries through Bab al-Hawa.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.