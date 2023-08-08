Prosecutors drop charges against ex-Chicago officer who struggled with Black woman on beach

CHICAGO (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped charges against a white former Chicago police officer captured on video struggling with a Black woman who was walking her dog along a Lake Michigan beach. Fifty-three-year-old Bruce Dyker had been charged with official misconduct and aggravated battery before charges were dropped Tuesday. He had pleaded not guilty. A spokesperson for the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office tells the Chicago Tribune that after consulting with the victim and her attorney, the office will not proceed with the criminal charges against Dyker. He resigned from the Chicago Police Department in May 2022 before any formal disciplinary action was announced against him.

