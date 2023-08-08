New York judge temporarily blocks retail pot licensing, another setback for state’s nascent program

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A New York judge has temporarily blocked the state from issuing retail marijuana licenses after a lawsuit from four veterans who argue that regulators are wrongly prioritizing applicants with drug convictions. New York Supreme Court Justice Kevin Bryant on Monday issued the temporary restraining order, halting the state from issuing or processing marijuana dispensary licenses. The order is the latest legal setback for the state’s fledgling marijuana market. The attorney general’s office has cautioned that halting the program will financially hurt retailers who are spending money to set up shop under provisional licenses.

