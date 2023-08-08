Kenya police say dead bodies were planted to accuse officers of excessive force during protests

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A Kenyan police official says dead bodies were planted to accuse police officers of using excessive force during recent anti-government protests, which rights groups say left dozens of demonstrators dead. The inspector general of Kenya’s police told reporters on Tuesday that “people were hiring dead bodies and parading them to the media to taint the police’s image.” He did not provide evidence or details to support the claim. Rights groups say police killed a varying number of people during protests in July led by the opposition coalition demanding the president repeal a law that raised taxes and strained the already high cost of living. The opposition says it will file cases against individual police officers at the International Criminal Court.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.