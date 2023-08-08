Judge denies request to block Florida law making it a crime to drive people in the US illegally

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Civil rights groups asked a federal judge to stop Florida officials from enforcing a section of a new state immigration law that criminalizes transporting someone who has entered the United States unlawfully. But the judge on Tuesday denied the request immediately on a technicality, saying Gov. Ron DeSantis and other defendants weren’t given proper notice. The request for a temporary injunction was part of a broader lawsuit filed in July in federal court in Miami challenging the law’s constitutionality. The motion says the section of the law makes it unsafe for people to get to medical appointments, meet with family and go to work.

